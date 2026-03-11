Mumbai News: BMC Begins Mangrove Cutting For Coastal Road North Project, Over 45,000 Trees To Be Affected

BMC Begins Mangrove Cutting For Coastal Road North Project, Over 45,000 Trees To Be Affected | File Photo

Mumbai, March 10: The BMC has begun cutting mangroves for the Coastal Road North (also known as the Versova Bhayandar Link Road) project. The cutting has begun at two locations – near Mindspace in Malad and Ambarnath Tower near Versova, officials said. The work is underway with the ‘Working Permission’ the BMC has from the forest department, as the Stage II clearances are still awaited.

Over 45,000 mangroves to be affected

More than 45,000 mangroves will be affected on the sprawling land of 103.65 hectares for the BMC’s infrastructure project, of which 9,000 will be permanently axed.

“We have already identified land in Chandrapur and Palghar for compensatory plantations. While, except the 9,000 which will be permanently destroyed, the remaining will be re-planted and rejuvenated in the same area after four years,” a civic official privy to the project said.

Step-by-step cutting with GPS demarcation

The official added that the mangrove cutting began on a pilot basis on the outer surface area within the BMC’s jurisdiction. Along with the state forest department, demarcation will be done for step-by-step cutting with the help of GPS before entering the dense mangrove area.

“We will go ahead in a step-by-step manner as the monsoon will also arrive in a couple of months. We have to make way for entering the dense area. The Stage II permission from the forest department is expected in a month,” the officer added.

Project timeline and cost

During the state budget presentation, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the Versova to Bhayandar coastal road project has been targeted for completion by December 2028.

The BMC in its fiscal budget has also allocated Rs 4700 crore for the Versova Bhayandar Link Road. The length of the road will be 26.3 km, and the total project cost is estimated at Rs 22,000 crore.

Activists raise environmental concerns

The mangrove cutting comes amid intense protests and objections from city activists against the massive destruction of mangroves, warning of environmental hazards. Environment NGO Vanashakti has served the BMC a legal notice for alleged forest clearance violations related to the project.

Last week, several citizens from different age groups went on a protest march in Kandivali against the mangrove destruction for the Coastal Road North project, voicing that the project is being deliberately rushed, the compensation plan is a joke, and that the contractors cannot be trusted.

