e-Paper Get App

Narendra Dabholkar death anniversary: Maharashtra ANS activists held a march in Pune

Dabholkar was shot dead during a morning walk near Omkareshwar Bridge in Pune.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Narendra Dabholkar death anniversary: Maharashtra ANS activists held a march in Pune | File Photo

The activists of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti, an organisation fighting against superstition and irrational religious beliefs, on Saturday organised a march to mark the ninth death anniversary of its founder Narendra Dabholkar, who was killed on August 20 in 2013 in Pune.

Several hundred people carrying placards and shouting slogans hailing the ideology of legendary social reformers Babasaheb Ambedkar, Jyotirao Phule and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj took part in the march, and also organised various cultural programmes.

Dabholkar was shot dead during a morning walk near Omkareshwar Bridge in Pune. Several people with alleged links to right-wing outfits have been arrested and the case is being heard in a city court.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNarendra Dabholkar death anniversary: Maharashtra ANS activists held a march in Pune

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: '26/11-style' terror threat rattles city, security on high alert

Mumbai updates: '26/11-style' terror threat rattles city, security on high alert

Mumbai: HC asks Maharashtra ATS to submit progress report in Govind Pansare murder probe

Mumbai: HC asks Maharashtra ATS to submit progress report in Govind Pansare murder probe

Karnataka: Man who threw eggs at Siddaramaiah's car a Congress worker, claims BJP leader

Karnataka: Man who threw eggs at Siddaramaiah's car a Congress worker, claims BJP leader

Mumbai: FIR registered after cops get '26/11-like' attack warning from Pakistan-based number

Mumbai: FIR registered after cops get '26/11-like' attack warning from Pakistan-based number

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi ruled out with injury

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi ruled out with injury