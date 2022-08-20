Narendra Dabholkar death anniversary: Maharashtra ANS activists held a march in Pune | File Photo

The activists of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti, an organisation fighting against superstition and irrational religious beliefs, on Saturday organised a march to mark the ninth death anniversary of its founder Narendra Dabholkar, who was killed on August 20 in 2013 in Pune.

Several hundred people carrying placards and shouting slogans hailing the ideology of legendary social reformers Babasaheb Ambedkar, Jyotirao Phule and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj took part in the march, and also organised various cultural programmes.

Dabholkar was shot dead during a morning walk near Omkareshwar Bridge in Pune. Several people with alleged links to right-wing outfits have been arrested and the case is being heard in a city court.