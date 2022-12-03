Naor Gilon, Israel's ambassador to India targetted with hate speech on Twitter

Israel envoy to India Naor Gilon | PTI

Isreal's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon received anti-Semitic hate message on Twitter; the incident comes close on the heels of recent controversy involving Israeli director Nadav Lapid's comments on Vivek Agnihotri film 'The Kashmir Files'.

The message used obsecene language for Gilon, praising Hitler and demanding that he [Gilon] leave India.

Sharing a screengrab of the messages on his Twitter account, Gilon wrote, "Just wanted to share one of a few DMs I got in this direction.According to his profile, the guy has a PhD. Even though he doesn’t deserve my protection, I decided to delete his identifying information."

Many replied to Israeli Ambassador and offered apologies on behalf of the sender and asked him to report them.

Here's what the message said:

Controversy on Lapid's comments on 'The Kashmir Files'

Recently, Israeli director and IFFI jury Lapid slammed Vivek Agnihotri directorial a vulgar film. Gilon sharply criticised the filmmaker and slammed him for hurting Indo-Israeli relations and he also penned an open letter and posted it on his social media.

“An open letter to #NadavLapid following his criticism of #KashmirFiles. It’s not in Hebrew because I wanted our Indian brothers and sisters to be able to understand. It is also relatively long so I`ll give you the bottom line first. YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED,” he had written.

"I’m no film expert but I do know that it’s insensitive and presumptuous to speak about historic events before deeply studying them and which are an open wound in India because many of the involved are still around and still paying a price," he wrote.

He added, "As a son of a holocaust survivor, I was extremely hurt to see reactions in India to you that are doubting Schindler’s List, the Holocaust and worse. I unequivocally condemn such statements. There is no justification. It does show the sensitivity of the Kashmir issue here."

