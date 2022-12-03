e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNaor Gilon, Israel's ambassador to India targetted with hate speech on Twitter

Naor Gilon, Israel's ambassador to India targetted with hate speech on Twitter

The message used obsecene language for Gilon, praising Hitler and demanding that he [Gilon] leave India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 10:33 AM IST
article-image
Israel envoy to India Naor Gilon | PTI
Follow us on

Isreal's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon received anti-Semitic hate message on Twitter; the incident comes close on the heels of recent controversy involving Israeli director Nadav Lapid's comments on Vivek Agnihotri film 'The Kashmir Files'.

The message used obsecene language for Gilon, praising Hitler and demanding that he [Gilon] leave India.

Read Also
‘India’s internal matter’: Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon on Pegasus probe
article-image

Sharing a screengrab of the messages on his Twitter account, Gilon wrote, "Just wanted to share one of a few DMs I got in this direction.According to his profile, the guy has a PhD. Even though he doesn’t deserve my protection, I decided to delete his identifying information."

Many replied to Israeli Ambassador and offered apologies on behalf of the sender and asked him to report them.

Here's what the message said:

Controversy on Lapid's comments on 'The Kashmir Files'

Recently, Israeli director and IFFI jury Lapid slammed Vivek Agnihotri directorial a vulgar film. Gilon sharply criticised the filmmaker and slammed him for hurting Indo-Israeli relations and he also penned an open letter and posted it on his social media.

“An open letter to #NadavLapid following his criticism of #KashmirFiles. It’s not in Hebrew because I wanted our Indian brothers and sisters to be able to understand. It is also relatively long so I`ll give you the bottom line first. YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED,” he had written.

"I’m no film expert but I do know that it’s insensitive and presumptuous to speak about historic events before deeply studying them and which are an open wound in India because many of the involved are still around and still paying a price," he wrote.

Read Also
The Kashmir Files Row: 'You should be ashamed', Israeli ambassador slams 'Vulgar' remark by IFFI...
article-image

He added, "As a son of a holocaust survivor, I was extremely hurt to see reactions in India to you that are doubting Schindler’s List, the Holocaust and worse. I unequivocally condemn such statements. There is no justification. It does show the sensitivity of the Kashmir issue here."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Pregnant cow falls into deep gutter in Thane, brought out with the help of a crane

WATCH: Pregnant cow falls into deep gutter in Thane, brought out with the help of a crane

Mumbai updates: President gives nod to MHADA Act amendment bill, paves way for redevelopment of...

Mumbai updates: President gives nod to MHADA Act amendment bill, paves way for redevelopment of...

Naor Gilon, Israel's ambassador to India targetted with hate speech on Twitter

Naor Gilon, Israel's ambassador to India targetted with hate speech on Twitter

Pune: NDA Passing Out Parade held at Khetrapal Parade Ground at Khadakwasla

Pune: NDA Passing Out Parade held at Khetrapal Parade Ground at Khadakwasla

Mumbai: Virar-Dahanu railway project soon to be quadrupled

Mumbai: Virar-Dahanu railway project soon to be quadrupled