Nanded-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express Flagged Off, Boosting Marathwada’s Connectivity And Growth

The much-anticipated Nanded-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express was officially flagged off on Tuesday marking a significant milestone in enhancing rapid transportation and economic growth in the Marathwada region. The inauguration ceremony saw Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis virtually flagging off the train from the Mantralaya, while the event at Nanded railway station was attended by key political personalities and railway officials.

CM Fadnavis Highlights Government’s Vision

Addressing the occasion, Chief Minister Fadnavis emphasized the government’s commitment to modernizing infrastructure and boosting regional development. “With the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express, Nanded has drawn much closer to Mumbai, the state capital. This development opens the door to Marathwada’s prosperity,” he stated.

Symbol of Made-in-India Modern Rail Travel

Underlining the transformation led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Fadnavis highlighted that the Made-in-India Vande Bharat Express symbolizes a leap towards world-class, comfortable, and efficient rail travel. Covering a distance of 610 kilometers in just 9 hours and 30 minutes, the train drastically reduces travel time between Mumbai and Nanded. Previously limited to Jalna, the train’s route has now been extended to Hazur Sahib Nanded.

Boost to Pilgrimage and Tourism

Nanded, renowned as a key pilgrimage site for the Sikh community, stands to benefit significantly from this upgraded service. Devotees and tourists will now enjoy a faster, safer, and more comfortable journey. Fadnavis congratulated the people of Marathwada on gaining access to this advanced transportation facility.

Dignitaries Grace the Event

The inauguration program in Nanded featured the presence of prominent dignitaries, including Members of Parliament Ashok Chavan and Dr. Ajit Gopchhade, MLA Vikram Kale, Additional General Manager of South Central Railway Satya Prakash, Divisional Railway Manager of Nanded Division Pradeep Kamle, District Collector Rahul Kardile, and senior police officials.

About the Nanded-Mumbai

Vande Bharat Express

The first Vande Bharat Express connecting Marathwada’s Nanded to Mumbai.

Covers 610 kilometers in 9 hours 30 minutes, substantially faster than previous train services.

Provides fast, safe, and air-conditioned daytime travel between major tourist and pilgrimage destinations.

Operates six days a week:

From Hazur Sahib Nanded: Every day except Wednesday.

From CSMT Mumbai: Every day except Thursday.

Benefits daily commuters, pilgrims, government officials, and business travelers, improving access to key regional sites.

This development is expected to play a crucial role in fostering economic growth and enhancing connectivity in Marathwada, reinforcing the government’s vision for a more prosperous and integrated Maharashtra.