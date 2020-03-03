Nana Patole wanted Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta to come to House and apologise

Mumbai: In a rare instance, in the history of Maharashtra Legislature, the Assembly Speaker Nana Patole on Monday directed Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta to appear before the House and tender an apology for the administration's lapses in the submission of replies to 83 points of propriety raised by the MLAs.

Patole was livid at the administration's dithering while submitting replies within a stipulated time frame despite repeated directives in the past. The Assembly had received only 4 replies to the 83 points of propriety.This is the first time that the Chief Secretary has been summoned to the House to tender an apology.

Patole said he will not tolerate such delays and insult of the House by the administration. He further expressed anguish at the disregard of the legislator by tehsil officers, which he termed as ‘quite serious’.