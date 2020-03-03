Nana Patole wanted Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta to come to House and apologise

Mumbai: In a rare instance, in the history of Maharashtra Legislature, the Assembly Speaker Nana Patole on Monday directed Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta to appear before the House and tender an apology for the administration's lapses in the submission of replies to 83 points of propriety raised by the MLAs.
Patole was livid at the administration's dithering while submitting replies within a stipulated time frame despite repeated directives in the past. The Assembly had received only 4 replies to the 83 points of propriety.This is the first time that the Chief Secretary has been summoned to the House to tender an apology.
Patole said he will not tolerate such delays and insult of the House by the administration. He further expressed anguish at the disregard of the legislator by tehsil officers, which he termed as ‘quite serious’.
''These tehsil officers simply dump the directives and, therefore, in such cases the Chief Secretary will be held responsible. The Chief Secretary should give due attention to the administration,'' he viewed.
The House was stunned by Patole's harsh directive. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tendered an apology instead and urged the Speaker to withdraw his directive on an assurance that such a thing will not happen in future.
Pawar also submitted that he will hold a meeting with the Chief Secretary and concerned officers and ask them to strictly adhere to deadlines.Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis also requested Patole to reconsider his directive. Thereafter, Patole withdrew his directive with a rider that he will not tolerate such delays in future.
Patole was angry primarily because as per legislative rules it is binding on the state administration to submit replies to communications from the legislature within a month.
However, in this case, despite repeated follow ups and phone calls to the Chief Secretary, the State Assembly did not get reply to all Points of Propriety sought by the legislators.
