Nallasopara jeweller murder: Two accused electricians nabbed within 36 hours

The Nallasopara police on Monday arrested two unemployed electricians for allegedly murdering Kishore Jain, a jeweller, within 36 hours of the incident, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mahesh Patil.

The two accused, Johnson Baptist (42) and Mohammad Afzal (33), were planning to loot jewellery from his shop for the past 1.5 months.

According to police, the two accused forcibly entered Jain's shop and asked for keys of safes/vaults. As he refused to provide keys, the duo stabbed him 12 times and fled the spot after they managed to loot the valuables.

"After sifting CCTV footage, we formed 15 teams to nab the accused," said Patil.

He further said both the accused were unemployed owing to COVID-19-induced lockdown and they conducted a recce of the shop.

The police said Baptist had a criminal history and was held for robbery in Bandra and Juhu. Baptist is a native of Gujarat while Afzal is from Kolkata.

Further investigation is underway.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 09:58 AM IST