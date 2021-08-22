Mumbai: Robbers kill jeweller in broad daylight in Nallasopara

A jeweller was brutally murdered by two unidentified men on Saturday morning on the busy station road in Nallasopara West. After committing the crime, the accused persons were seen calmly walking towards the station before disappearing into the crowd.

Kishore Jain opened his shop, Sakshi Jewellers, at around 10.45 am and was cleaning it at the time of the incident. It was the victim’s daughter who found him motionless in a pool of blood and alerted others. He was rushed to the nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The entire act was caught on the internal CCTV installed inside the shop.

As per the footage, the two assailants entered the shop in caps and masks and went straight into the strong room, where Jain was cleaning. They tied him down, gagged him and stabbed him in the neck and stomach.

Vilas Supe, senior inspector of Nallasopara police station said, “We have filed a case under section 397 (robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), and 302 (murder). The body has been sent for post-mortem.”

The cops are taking help from experts to ascertain if the lockers were opened or not as there was no CCTV installed in the other part of the shop. They will also check CCTVs in the vicinity of the shop for further clues, and have accordingly dispatched teams to hunt down the culprits.

