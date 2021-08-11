Thousands throng Vasai, Virar, Nallasopara railway stations for local train passes

Thousands of travellers who had completed their two doses and the mandatory 14-day cooling-off period made a beeline at Vasai, Virar and Nallasopara railway stations.

The Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation had placed around 26 counters to expedite the documentation process and proper social distancing was maintained. The travellers were happy that they would now be able to go to work and feed their families. There were hundreds of them who were also happy that they would not be forced to take the road travel which clocks six to seven hours a day for a to and fro travel.

People were also happy with the arrangements and the staff of the Vasai Virar municipal corporation. The number of people who had screened their documents and were eligible for a monthly travel pass till 3pm were 632 at Vasai, 759 at Nallasopara, 746 at Virar and 98 at Naigaon. People would have starved to death had there been any further delays in issuing tickets or pass, said a few who had gathered to get a pass for themselves. Along with the VVMC staff, even the cops from the local police station and the GRP were also seen to make sure the entire process went smoothly.

As per the directive issued by the state, to issue passes, we have put up around 26 Help Desks at 4 railway stations to screen their vaccination documents. They will operate in 2 shifts - 7am to 3pm and 3 to 11pm, so that everyone gets a chance. To avoid rush and for smooth facilitation we will be working in two shifts 7am to 3pm and 3pm to 11pm, said Dy MC Pradip Jambhale Patil.

"Starting trains for people with 2 doses is a good decision as it will help us go to work,'' said Ramesh Devghare, Nalasopara, retired person. He travels to Mumbai to get his medicines and regular checkup at Mumbai hospital. Sushma Mhatre, also from Nalasopara, said, "We welcome this decision but the government should also think about others as well, even if they are out of jobs".

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 11:10 PM IST