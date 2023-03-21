Nagpur: Nitin Gadkari's office receives threat calls again from alleged Dawood Ibrahim gang member

Nagpur: Union minister Nitin Gadkari's office receives threat calls again from alleged Dawood Ibrahim gang member | File pic

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's office on Tuesday received three threat calls, all by one man who identified himself as Jayesh Pujari. The number was found to be that of a woman who is in Mangaluru. The Nagpur police said they spoke to the woman who works with an event management company. Rahul Madane, DCP Nagpur, said they are determining if the call was placed by her friend or Jayesh Pujari.

As per a PTI report, the senior BJP leader was asked to pay Rs 10 crore or else he will be harmed. The same person's name had been used to make similar calls to the minister's office in January too.

On January 14 too the same man who identified himself as Jayesh Pujari had made threat calls to Gadkari's public relations office and demanded Rs 100 crore. The caller had claimed that he was a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang.

Pujari, who is lodged in Hindalga jail in Karnataka's Belagavi after being sentenced to death in a murder case, had denied his involvement in the calls.

