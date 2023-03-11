Maharashtra: Nitin Gadkari checks in on Palkhi routes progress, shares details of preparations (Watch)

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Road and Highways Minister, conducted an aerial assessment of Palkhi routes | Nitin Gadkari's Twitter

On Saturday, Nitin Gadkari, the Union Road and Highways Minister, conducted an aerial assessment in Maharashtra along with MP Ranjit Singh Naik Nimbalkar to evaluate the progress of two palkhi margs being developed by the Centre.

Both routes have been designated as national highways

These palkhi roads are known as Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg, which links Dehu with Pandharpur, and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg, which connects Alandi and Pandharpur, and have both been designated as national highways. In November 2021, the foundation for the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The development of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg will take place over five phases, while Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg will be finished in three phases.

Details of both routes

According to sources, the development of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (National Highway-965G) is taking place on a 130-km stretch that passes through Pune and Solapur districts, with 11 palkhi halts along the way. All necessary amenities will be provided to pilgrims at these halts.

On the other hand, Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (National Highway-965) spans a 234-km route, and a separate palanquin route has been added on both sides of this four-lane road to make it more convenient for pilgrims. There are a total of 12 palkhi halts on this route.

Trees known for fragrance, providing shade being planted

Along the palkhi routes, trees that are known for their fragrance like sandalwood, tulsi, and other aromatic trees, as well as shade-providing trees like banyan, neem, peepal, and tamarind, are being planted. As of now, 57,200 trees have been planted in the median of the road, and 18,840 trees have been planted on both sides of the road.

Furthermore, sculptures and murals, among other artistic works, will be placed at designated locations.