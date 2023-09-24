Nagpur Floods: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Visits Affected Areas, Interacts With Families Facing Hardships Due To Deluge (Watch)

Nagpur Floods: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Visits Affected Areas, Talks To Families Facing Hardships Due To Deluge (Watch) |

Nagpur: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday morning took stock of the rain situation in Nagpur and visited homes to interact with the flood-affected families.

Extremely heavy rainfall of 109 millimetres in three hours, including 90 mm between 2am and 4am on Saturday, inundated several areas of the city, he said.

The National Disaster Response Force and its state counterpart SDRF are undertaking rescue and relief operations across Vidarbha's largest city, he informed.

In the morning, Fadnavis visited areas in the vicinity of Ambazari Lake, the city's largest waterbody, which breached its boundaries on Saturday due to heavy rains.

Visuals Show Extensive Damage Due To Floods

Earlier in the morning, visuals from areas in the vicinity of Ambazari Lake surfaced on the internet showing damage furnitures inside houses due to floodwaters.

A local spoke to the media expressing her condition after experiencing the nature's fury in the city. While describing the current state of the surrounding and her overall experience, she said, "I have only seen this kind of situation on TV, like floods in Mumbai. This was my first time experience and it was very scary. From all three sides, water was coming and it felt like a mini river had been formed here... This gate was immersed in water and it was not visible... We helped our tenants... We have no idea how to recover from this loss"

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: A few houses were damaged following heavy rainfall and a flood-like situation in parts of Nagpur; visuals from the Ambazari Layout area pic.twitter.com/JLJH2zrsNQ — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2023

Several vehicles were damaged after heavy rainfall and a flood-like situation in parts of Nagpur. Visuals from the Corporation Colony area have surfaced on the internet showing damaged cars in the locality.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Several vehicles damaged after heavy rainfall and a flood-like situation in parts of Nagpur; visuals from Corporation Colony area pic.twitter.com/sivuOyKBq8 — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2023

Aftermath Of Floods

Four persons, including a 53-year-old paralysed, bedridden woman, died in rain-related incidents, while more than 400 people had to be shifted to safety on Saturday.

Late Saturday night, Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari chaired a meeting to review the situation.