Nagpur: Fisheries Department Destroys Nearly 36 Tonnes Of Banned Thai Magur Recovered From 11 Ponds - VIDEO |

In a major crackdown on the illegal farming and sale of banned Thai (Thai Magur) fish, the Fisheries Department in Nagpur has destroyed nearly 36 tonnes of Thai Magur recovered from 11 ponds in the city.

According to the latest reports, the action was carried out in the Chicholi-Mahadula area of Parshivni taluka after officials received information about the illegal farming of Thai Magur in several ponds.

36 Tonnes of Fish Destroyed in Nagpur: Why Is Thai Magur Banned in India?



Video credit : Chetan #Nagpur #ThaiMagur #Fish pic.twitter.com/fPXb8Qz9l1 — News Potli English (@NewsPotliEng) August 21, 2026

Officials raid 11 ponds

Acting on the tip-off, Fisheries Department officials raided 11 large ponds in the area and found that the banned fish were being cultivated there. With the assistance of around 25 local fishermen, officials removed nearly 36 tonnes of Thai Magur fish from the ponds.

After being recovered, the fish were buried in pits and destroyed as part of the enforcement action.

According to an NDTV report, the operation was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shubham Komrewar. Before launching the raid, officials reportedly verified the information by deploying dummy customers to confirm allegations of illegal farming and sale of the banned fish.

Officials identify ponds using Google Maps

After confirming the information, officials used Google Maps to identify the ponds where the fish were allegedly being cultivated. Following the operation, a complaint was reportedly submitted seeking action against farm owner Shakeel Khan Abdul Salam Khan in connection with the illegal farming of Thai Magur.

The latest operation is part of a wider crackdown on the illegal farming of Thai Magur in the Nagpur region. According to the Fisheries Department, around 51 tonnes of Thai Magur have been destroyed in similar operations over the past three months.

Crackdown on illegal farming continues

The latest seizure of more than 36 tonnes is reportedly one of the department’s biggest actions against the illegal farming of the banned fish in the region. Officials are expected to continue monitoring ponds and other locations suspected of being used for illegal Thai Magur farming and take action where violations are found.

Meanwhile, Thai Magur is banned in India due to concerns over its impact on native aquatic ecosystems. The fish, commonly identified as Clarias gariepinus, is also known as the African catfish.

Thai Magur considered highly invasive

The species grows rapidly and can survive in crowded and low-oxygen conditions. However, it is considered harmful as it can pose a threat to native fish species and aquatic ecosystems.