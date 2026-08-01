Maharashtra Resumes Open-Sea Fishing After Monsoon Ban; Coastal Curbs On Mechanised Boats Continue Till Aug 15 | Pankaj S Raut

Mumbai: Open-sea fishing in Maharashtra has resumed after the annual monsoon fishing ban ended, while restrictions on fishing within 12 nautical miles of the state's coastline will remain in force till August 15 to protect marine resources, officials have said.

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The annual monsoon fishing ban, imposed to conserve fish stocks during the breeding season and maintain the marine ecosystem, ended on July 31.

However, mechanised fishing vessels will not be allowed to operate within the 12-nautical-mile territorial waters until August 15, as per the state fisheries department's regulations.

The department said the extended restriction in the near-shore waters is aimed at protecting juvenile fish and supporting sustainable fish production in the future.

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Officials said traditional fishermen using authorised small fishing craft will continue to be permitted to fish in these waters, as provided under the existing norms.

The fisheries department has also directed that no fishing vessel should undertake fishing activity in prohibited areas during the restriction period.

Authorities have instructed officials to take appropriate action against violations of the fishing restrictions in accordance with the rules.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)