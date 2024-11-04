 Nagpur-Based Cyclist Pedals To Victory In India’s Longest Race
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNagpur-Based Cyclist Pedals To Victory In India’s Longest Race

Nagpur-Based Cyclist Pedals To Victory In India’s Longest Race

Dr Samarth took the top spot in the Solo 18-50 Male category of the ‘IndianOil Race Across India 2.0’. The race, which began in Srinagar and concluded in Kanyakumari, covered 3,758 kilometres, making it the longest cycling race in both India and Asia.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 03:17 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Nagpur-based cyclist Dr Amit Samarth has retained his title in India’s longest cycle race, from Srinagar to Kanyakumari.

Dr Samarth took the top spot in the Solo 18-50 Male category of the ‘IndianOil Race Across India 2.0’. The race, which began in Srinagar and concluded in Kanyakumari, covered 3,758 kilometres, making it the longest cycling race in both India and Asia.

Dr Samarth finished the race in 8 days, 2 hours and 17 minutes.

Read Also
Mumbai: No Cycles Allowed On Metro 3, Cyclists Claim Discrimination Against Riders
article-image

Dr Samarth has participated in numerous prestigious events in India and internationally. In addition to being the founder of the Race Across India, he is also the director of Miles N Milers and the race director of the Tigerman Triathlon. His achievements include completing four Full Ironman events, 16 Ironman 70.3 races, and nine full marathons (as a runner).

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Western Railway Commuters Raise Concerns Over Extra Helmet Storage Charges At Parking Lots, Demand Action
Mumbai: Western Railway Commuters Raise Concerns Over Extra Helmet Storage Charges At Parking Lots, Demand Action
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Committed To Making Mumbai Slum-Free,' Says CM Eknath Shinde During Rally In Kurla
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Committed To Making Mumbai Slum-Free,' Says CM Eknath Shinde During Rally In Kurla
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP MLC Prasad Lad Extends Support To MNS Candidate Amit Thackeray In Mahim
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP MLC Prasad Lad Extends Support To MNS Candidate Amit Thackeray In Mahim
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'I Am Not A Mahayuti Candidate,' Says Nawab Malik
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'I Am Not A Mahayuti Candidate,' Says Nawab Malik

In July 2024, he achieved a fourth-place finish in the Race Around Poland World Ultracycling Championship, a 3,600-km unsupported race. He also won the 2023 Coast to Crest Ultra-Cycling Race, covering 830 kilometres from Digha to Darjeeling. In June 2023, Dr Samarth completed the 4,900-km Race Across America from the West Coast to the East in just 11 days and 4 hours, raising Rs 64 lakh for the Akshaya Patra Foundation. Beyond these, he has participated in and won numerous cycling competitions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Western Railway Commuters Raise Concerns Over Extra Helmet Storage Charges At Parking Lots,...

Mumbai: Western Railway Commuters Raise Concerns Over Extra Helmet Storage Charges At Parking Lots,...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Committed To Making Mumbai Slum-Free,' Says CM Eknath Shinde...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Committed To Making Mumbai Slum-Free,' Says CM Eknath Shinde...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP MLC Prasad Lad Extends Support To MNS Candidate Amit...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP MLC Prasad Lad Extends Support To MNS Candidate Amit...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'I Am Not A Mahayuti Candidate,' Says Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'I Am Not A Mahayuti Candidate,' Says Nawab Malik

Maharashtra: 'GDP Decline Highlights Shinde-BJP Government's Anti-State Stance,' Alleges Congress...

Maharashtra: 'GDP Decline Highlights Shinde-BJP Government's Anti-State Stance,' Alleges Congress...