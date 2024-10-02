Nagpur: 3 Including 2 Policemen Held For Kidnapping Businessman, Demanding Ransom Of ₹15 Lakh

Representative Image |

Nagpur: A shocking incident came to light where a businessman was abducted by two policemen from Bajaj Nagar police station in Nagpur, along with an accomplice, demanding a ransom of Rs 15 lakh to avoid arrest. The abduction occurred after a complaint was lodged accusing the businessman of a Rs 20 crore scam.

The police have arrested the three suspects involved, including two beat marshals, Gaurav Parale, Rajesh Hivrale and Akash Gwalbanshi. Meanwhile, a fourth accomplice, Vikrant Meshram, who provided the tip-off about the businessman, is currently absconding.

What Happened Exactly?

According to Maharashtra Times, the complainant, Ajay Waghmare, a businessman from Mumbai, runs IBN Flipcorp Trade, dealing in land sales and the import-export of grains. He was in Nagpur for a client meeting at Queens Celebration Lawn, Hudkeshwar. Vikrant, learning of Waghmare's visit and business dealings, shared the information with Gaurav, plotting to extort money from him with the help of Rajesh and Akash.

On the afternoon of the incident, Waghmare, along with his colleagues Dilip Shinde and Giridhar Nikhare, arrived near the lawn in a car. At that moment, Gaurav and his accomplices arrived in an SUV. Gaurav reportedly approached Waghmare, asked who he was and then demanded that he get into the SUV.

Once inside, Gaurav and Rajesh confiscated Waghmare’s three mobile phones and wallet, accusing him of being involved in a Rs 20 crore scam and threatening him with arrest. They told him they were taking him to Bajaj Nagar police station.

Businessman's Quick Thinking Led To Accused's Arrests

Gaurav then demanded a ransom of Rs 15 lakh to suppress the matter. Waghmare, denying any involvement in the scam, refused to pay. As the abductors drove toward Chhatrapati Chowk, Waghmare requested to use his phone to arrange the ransom, but instead contacted Dilip Shinde, informing him of the abduction.

Shinde quickly reported the incident to Hudkeshwar police, who tracked Waghmare’s location using his phone and rescued him. The police arrested the three suspects, who were later remanded to two days of police custody.