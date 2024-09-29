 Maharashtra: 40-Year-Old Senior Analyst Of HCL Technologies Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest In Washroom Of Firm's Office In Nagpur
At approximately 7 pm on Friday, a 40-year-old HCL Technologies analyst was found unresponsive in the office washroom in Nagpur's Mihan area. Colleagues quickly transported him to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to an official from the Sonegaon police station.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 03:15 PM IST
Representative Pic

Nagpur: A 40-year-old employee of a leading Information Technology company died of cardiac arrest in the washroom of the firm's office in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, officials said on Sunday. The incident took place on Friday, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Nitin Edwin Michael, a senior analyst with HCL Technologies, according to police.

About The Case

At around 7 pm on Friday, the man was found unresponsive after he entered the washroom of the company's office in the Mihan area, an official from Sonegaon police station said.

His colleagues rushed him to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Nagpur where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival, he said.

The Sonegaon police sent the body for postmortem and registered a case of accidental death. Initial autopsy findings indicated the man died of cardiac arrest, the official said.

The police were conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. Michael is survived by his wife and a six-year-old son, according to police.

