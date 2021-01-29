MVA partners lash out at Fadnavis over his sarcastic tweet on metro carshed

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was trolled and snubbed by Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress, and also by environment conservationist Zoru Bhathena after he tweeted his photo sharing his experience of travelling in the Delhi Metro on Wednesday. Fadnavis in his tweet full of sarcasm said, "I travelled in Delhi Metro to return back to the airport and reached in a very short span as compared to travel by road. Don’t know when will I be able to travel in Mumbai Metro 3 to the airport, looking at the things messed up by MVA on carshed issues.’’

Both NCP and Congress hit back strongly and unitedly. They told Fadnavis he will certainly get an opportunity to travel in Mumbai Metro 3 connecting Colaba and SEEPZ as it will be completed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s media advisor Harshal Pradhan took a swipe at Fadnavis saying that he should feel proud of Maharashtra before showering praise on others. ‘’You should feel proud that India’s best CM (Thackeray) has saved and given a forest to Mumbai in Aarey Colony. We are a growing state with visionary leadership. Be proud of the fastest development state,’’ he added.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Sachin Sawant said he was happy that Fadnavis appreciated the Delhi Metro developed by the Congress government. "The only metro in Mumbai completed was also by the erstwhile Congress-NCP government. Your government could not meet the 2019 deadline,’’ he noted.

Sawant further said with vast experience in government the MVA will surely do what BJP led government could not if the roadblocks created by the Modi government are removed.

Further, NCP chief spokesman Mahesh Tapase asked Fadnavis to help clear the hurdles allegedly created in the Mumbai Metro project by the BJP at the Centre.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured that the work on Mumbai Metro is proceeding satisfactorily as per schedules.

On the other hand, the environment conservationist Zoru Bathena lashed out at Fadnavis. He tweeted, ‘’ Kanjur plot was always available but it was your government that messed up by doing a deal with Shapoorji Pallonji builders. It was your government that favoured a private builder over a public metro. If you want to look for someone to blame for this mess, do look into the mirror.’’