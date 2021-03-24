MVA lost moral ground, democratic values: Devendra Fadnavis after meeting Maharashtra Guv Koshyari

Amid political turmoil in Maharashtra a delegation of opposition leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. The meet comes days after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelle corruption allegation against state home minister Anil Deshmukh,

Maharashtra unit chief Chandrakant Patil and senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar were also a part of the BJP delegation.

While addressing media, after meeting Governor BS Koshyari, Fadnavis said that the governor should ask the Chief Minister what action has been taken on the issue of extortion and transfer racket. He also said that the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government has lost moral ground and democratic values and they are working only for power.

"Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has lost moral ground, they are working only for power. After so many incidents, Maharashtra CM is silence, Sharad Pawar Sahab held two press conference, he just tried to protect the minister," Fadnavis said.

Devendra Fadnavis said he is not afraid if the MVA-led Maharashtra government filed a case against him for leaking official secrets.

"If they have to register a case about leaking official secrets, I have done that for Maharashtra's interest. If they file a case against me, I'm not afraid. If there are 4 more cases against me, I'm ready. I will go to court and prove my point," he said.