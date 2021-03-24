MVA lost moral ground, democratic values: Devendra Fadnavis after meeting Maharashtra Guv Koshyari

Amid political turmoil in Maharashtra a delegation of opposition leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. The meet comes days after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelle corruption allegation against state home minister Anil Deshmukh,
Maharashtra unit chief Chandrakant Patil and senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar were also a part of the BJP delegation.
While addressing media, after meeting Governor BS Koshyari, Fadnavis said that the governor should ask the Chief Minister what action has been taken on the issue of extortion and transfer racket. He also said that the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government has lost moral ground and democratic values and they are working only for power.
"Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has lost moral ground, they are working only for power. After so many incidents, Maharashtra CM is silence, Sharad Pawar Sahab held two press conference, he just tried to protect the minister," Fadnavis said.
Devendra Fadnavis said he is not afraid if the MVA-led Maharashtra government filed a case against him for leaking official secrets.
"If they have to register a case about leaking official secrets, I have done that for Maharashtra's interest. If they file a case against me, I'm not afraid. If there are 4 more cases against me, I'm ready. I will go to court and prove my point," he said.
While attacking the Maharashtra government over its handling of coronavirus situation in the state, Fadnavis said: "This government is not bothered about the COVID-19 situation in the state. The way the coronavirus cases are increasing here, it has become the epicentre in the country. I don't understand what has this government done to control it? It is time to act and not give lectures."
"We requested the Governor to ask for a report from the Chief Minister on various issues related to governance and COVID-19 in the state. We also requested him to intervene in corruption-related issues," BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said.
The BJP has been attacking the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance over the allegations against state home minister Anil Deshmukh, demanding his resignation.
Fadnavis, on Tuesday, handed over purported evidence to the Union Home Secretary regarding the alleged transfer posting racket of IPS and non-IPS officers of Maharashtra Police.
He had sought time from Union Home Secretary to meet him and hand over 6.3 GB of data of call recordings and some documents pertaining to the alleged transfer posting racket of IPS and non-IPS officers of Maharashtra Police.
On March 20, Leader of Opposition in state Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis had demanded Deshmukh's resignation over Param Bir Singh's allegations against him.
Singh had, on Saturday, written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month.
The allegations made by Singh had come a day after Deshmukh had said Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction.
