MVA legislators hold parallel assembly, set to force Maharashtra govt to move resolution on border dispute with Karnataka

Nagpur: The Maha Vikas Aghadi legislators, who boycotted the proceedings of the state assembly on Friday to protest against the suspension of veteran NCP legislator Jayant Patil, held a parallel siting of the house by holding a sit-in protest at the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan.

They were not only agitated by Patil’s suspension but also not happy with the Shinde-Fadnavis government for not moving a resolution extending support to the Marathi-speaking people in Belgaum and the border area in general.

The leader of opposition, Ajit Pawar addressed the protesting legislators and gave a fresh call to the state government to table the resolution on Monday in support of the Marathi-speaking people reiterating that Maharashtra stands with them. He also declared that the opposition will extend its full support for the passage of the resolution.

"To create an image that everyone stands with you, we are ready to pass the resolution unanimously in both the Houses, so it was requested to the state government to move resolution. However, even though five days after the commencement of the winter session the state government has not moved the resolution but we will force them to bring it at any cost on Monday," said Mr Pawar.

Pawar asked the MVA legislators to remain present at 10 am on Monday before the proceedings of the state legislature commences in the second week.

Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MLA and NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad also spoke during the proceedings of the parallel assembly and criticised the state government for suppressing the opposition’s voice. Awhad declared that he and other legislators of MVA are not afraid of lodging offences against them for speaking against the government and also about the land scam allegedly linked to the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde.

Pawar also consoled the death of BJP legislator from Kasba assembly constituency in Pune, Mukta Tilak and hailed her work in the Pune Municipal Corporation and also in the state assembly. He opined that the state government should have suspended today’s proceedings to pay tribute to Ms Tilak who was cremated in Pune on Friday morning.

The MVA legislators paid homage by standing in silence for two minutes and thereafter the parallel sitting of the state assembly was adjourned.