MVA kept permission to celebrate Ahilyabai Holkar's birth anniversary pending: BJP MLC Padalkar

BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar | File

BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar lashed out at the Maha Vikas Agaadi government for deferring permission required to celebrate the birth anniversary of Punyashlok Ahilya Bai Holkar on May 31.

Ahilya Bai Holkar was a queen in early-modern India and established Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh as the seat of the Holkar Dynasty. Coming from a Dhangar community, she defended the Malwa state against intruders and personally led armies into battle. She was born in Chondi village in Ahmednagar district on May 31, 1725.

“It is outrageous that the administration has kept not yet granted permission to celebrate Ahilyabai Holkar’s birth anniversary. You cannot wipe out the history of the masses. She was our leader and celebrating her birth anniversary is our tradition,” Padalkar said.

Earlier, the BJP leader had written a letter to the district collector seeking permission for the celebration and a public rally at Chondi, Ahmadnagar.

In the letter, Padalkar had requested, “Ahilyabai was a defender of Hindu culture and good administrator. Her birth anniversary is to be celebrated on May 31 at Chondi by people from all walks of life. The large gathering would be addressed through a rally. Please give us permission for the programme.”

However, the permission is under consideration without giving any solid reason. “We are surprised as to why the permission is kept pending? Ahilyabai was a mass leader and the people of Dhangar community always worshipped her. It is very unfair for the community,” Padalkar said.