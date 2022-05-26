Mumbai: Amid rising COVID-19 cases, CM Uddhav Thackeray urges people to wear masks

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray | PTI

Amid rising COVID 19 cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray through the state cabinet meeting held here on Thursday urged the people to use masks.

The CM's appeal comes days after the state government made the use of masks voluntary following the dip in corona cases.

However, CM said against the weekly positivity rate of 1.59%, the positivity rate in Mumbai is higher at 3.17% while Pune's rate is 2.16%. There has been a record 52.79% rise in COVID 19 patients in Mumbai, 27.92% in Thane, 18.52% in Raigad and 68.75% in Palghar district.

The Chief Minister's Office in a statement said that only one COVID 19 patient currently is on a ventilator while 18 are on oxygen support.

Even though the number of patients in hospitals is less, the pandemic is not yet over. He, therefore, appealed to the citizens to maintain all the necessary precautions and wear masks. He also urged the people to get vaccinated.

In Maharashtra, 92.27% of people above 18 years have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, CM said the pace of vaccination has been reduced which needs to be increased.

