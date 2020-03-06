MVA govt blacklists Rolex meter company moots strict action

Admitting that Rolex meters company has supplied faulty meters, state government has blacklisted the Rolex company. Power minister Nitin Raut announced that criminal action will be taken against such company. He also added that officers responsible for purchase of such faulty meters will also not be spared.

The State has also filed petition in Bombay High Court to recover the losses due to faulty meters, he informed in Assembly.

Shiv Sena legislator Sunil Raut and Sunil Prabhu raised this issue through a starred question. "Out of 10 lakh meters supplied by Rolex meters, 4,30,902 meters were found to be faulty," Raut said in his written answer.

" Rolex Meters company based at Hyderabad has been blacklisted as per orders issued on March 21, 2017. State government had also filed a petition in Bombay High court," he stated.