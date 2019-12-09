Maha Vikas Aghadi defeats BJP nominee in Sairsala gram panchayat by poll

Mumbai: BJP and former minister Pankaja Munde on Monday received a setback after Maha Vikas Aghadi nominee Ashrubai Kirawale won as the sarpanch of Sirsala gram panchayat in Parali assembly segment. This is the first victory of Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress after assuming power on November 28 in the state. Kirawale defeated BJP nominee Ashabai Chopde by 1395 votes in the by poll.

For Munde, it is yet another jolt after she was defeated by her cousin and NCP nominee Dhananjay Munde from Parali assembly segment in recently held elections. Dhananjay Munde in his tweet congratulated Ashrubai Kirawale for her election saying that he was proud as the Maha Vikas Aghadi has won the maiden election since the government formation.

NCP leader told FPJ,'' Although three parties have come together to form the government in Maharashtra, efforts are on to fight coming civic and local bodies. Senior leaders from three parties have held a series of discussions in this regard. The aim is to consolidate Maha Vikas Aghadi strength defeating BJP and this will be possible if the common candidate is nominated.'' He further informed that Maha Vikas Aghadi is expected to put up a united show in the election to 10 municipal corporations and 26 zilla parishads slated for 2022.