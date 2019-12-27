MVA allies have an axe to grind: Shiv Sena taking credit

Thorat's statement came hours after Shiv Sena allies -- the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) -- expressed displeasure at the Sena getting full credit for the proposed farm loan waiver.

“The Sena, Congress and NCP are working together, keeping the Common Minimum Program (CMP) in mind, to ensure there is smooth governance in the state. We are working here as a team, hence the credit goes to all three parties,” added Thorat.

Days after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray proposed a loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh for the farmers of Maharashtra, hoardings with photographs of Uddhav alongside that of the late Sena founder Bal Thackeray were put up in Aurangabad, lauding the government's decision.

There were no pictures of the top leaders of the NCP and Congress, with whom the Sena formulated the alliance after severing ties with its ally of 30 years, the BJP.

Earlier in the day, president of the Aurangabad Congress unit, Namdevrao Pawar, also slammed the move to put up these posters, calling it unfair.

“The decision came from an alliance government and the decision to put hoardings of only one party is unfair. They should have also included the pictures of Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi in the hoardings,” said Pawar.

"Earlier, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, stated to be an 'agricultural illiterate', was enjoying the patronage of NCP chief Sharad Pawar when it comes to any issue related to agriculture.

However, Uddhav now appears to be a rapid learner when it comes to grabbing the credit of any achievement of the coalition government," said another NCP leader on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, opposition BJP also criticised the government for misleading the farmers by announcing a hollow farm loan waiver. "It's laughable to take credit of something which will be implemented after four months.

There are a lot of disputes among the three allies. The loan waiver is nothing but an eyewash," said BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye.

Sena district president and member of the legislative council (MLC) Ambadas Danve stated the hoardings were displayed by party volunteers in a fit of emotion.

“The hoardings were displayed by local party volunteers in a fit of emotion and the high command wasn't aware of the move. Henceforth we will ensure the leaders of alliance parties also get a prominent place in the posters,” stated Danve.