Museum science should be part of curriculum: Former Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe |

President of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said colleges in the country must have courses in 'museum science'.

Museums have immense historical importance for any country and, therefore, there was a need for colleges to teach museum science as a specialised subject, Sahasrabuddhe, a former Rajya Sabha MP said on Sunday.

The ICCR is an autonomous organisation under the Union government tasked with enriching the country's global cultural relations.