MU’s first merit list for deg courses to be out on Aug 4

Mumbai: Undettered by the challenges thrown by the coronavirus pandemic, the first merit list for admissions to first year (FY) degree programmes in colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai (MU) will be declared online on August 4. However, students need to complete the mandatory pre-admission registration online at mum.digitaluniversity.ac before August 4 to be eligible for admissions for the academic year 2020-21.

Once students fill the complete MU registration, they can apply for admissions to specific colleges and courses through individual college websites. Students need to submit their documents, pay fees, check online merit lists and then secure admissions via individual college portals through online mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Till now, around 56,129 online applications have been submitted for various degree programmes. Vinod Patil, director of board of examination (BoE) and evaluation at MU told The Free Press Journal, “This year, the entire degree admission process will be done online. Students can apply for admissions for specific courses, submit documents and pay fees online through portals of individual colleges.” The varsity has instructed all colleges to provide an online system for the admission process.

The MU had released a circular on July 21 announcing the degree college admission schedule for this year. According to the circular, the first merit list will be declared online on August 4 at 7 pm. Students whose names appear on the first list can submit and verify their documents, pay fees online and submit the undertaking form on the respective college admission portal from August 5 till 3 pm on August 10.

The second merit list will be declared on August 10 at 7 pm. Students who are selected can submit documents and pay fees from August 11 to 3 pm on August 17. The third merit list will be declared on August 17 at 7 pm and selected students can secure admissions from August 18 to 21. The in-house and minority quota admissions will be completed from July 27 to August 5 till 3 pm.

However, many concerned parents and students raised doubts over the connectivity issues in remote villages and districts like Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Palghar. Patil said that districts where implementation of online systems could be a problem can adopt the offline admission process provided they fall under non-containment zones. “Some colleges in remote districts might not have the internet bandwidth or technical facilities to conduct online admissions. These colleges can conduct offline admissions by maintaining social distancing and safety measures," he added.

Handy Guide

Complete pre-admission registration at mum.digitaluniversity.ac before Aug 4

Submit admission forms of specific courses of individual colleges along with MU pre-admission form from July 27 to Aug 4 till 3 pm

1st merit list on Aug 4 at 7 pm

Submit documents, undertaking form and pay fees online at individual college portals from Aug 5 to 10

2nd merit list on Aug 10 at 7 pm

Submit documents, undertaking form and pay fees online at individual college portals from Aug 11 to 17

3rd merit list on Au 17 at 7 pm

Submit documents, undertaking and pay fees online at individual college portals from Aug 18 to 21

Helpline number of MU: 8411860004/020 66834821