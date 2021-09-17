Mumbra: Man held with 1 kg hashish

The Mumbra police have arrested a 23-year-old man for possession of 1 kg and 35 grams of hashish worth Rs 4.55 lakh.

The police said the arrested accused has been identified as Manav Rajesh Hazrati, 23, a resident of Khadakpada in Kalyan West.

According to the police, on September 10, they received information about a person coming to an open space behind Kalsekar Hospital, in Mumbra for a deal in some contraband substance. Acting on the information, Madhukar Kad, senior police inspector, Mumbra police station asked police inspector Geetaram Shewale to carry out an operation to trace and nab the suspect. The team laid a trap and detained Hazrati.

"When searched, he was found with over 1 kg of hashish. We are tracing the links of the supply and delivery chain. Also, we are checking the type of hashish. He was arrested on September 11 and is remanded to police custody till September 17," added Kad.

A case has been registered at Mumbra police station under relevant section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substances act.

