Mumbaiya Gujarati: Ghatkopar's ‘Wow’ women

Top-10 Lions and Radiant Rangeela were the finalists. The day & night final was played at the Khalsa college ground, Matunga, on March 8.

Put to bat, Top-10 Lions scored 172/6 in 20 overs. When Nisarg Chheda of Radiant Rangeela walked in along with Captain Mayur Gala to chase this mammoth total, little did he know that it was going to be a lone battle.

Radiant Rangeela scored 164/8 in 20 overs, falling short by 9 runs. Chheda’s contribution to this total was 124, scored off just 66 balls, with nine fours and 11 sixes. The rest of the batsmen managed just 25 runs among them, with none of them even reaching double digits. Extras contributed 15 runs. When Chheda got run out in the third ball of the last over, victory was 17 runs away.

Nisarg Chheda was declared man of the final for his heroic innings. His allround performance (413 runs, 8 wickets) also earned him the player of the tournament award.