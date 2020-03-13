MP still Coronavirus free: Govt hospitals fully equipped to deal any emergency, says health department

BHOPAL: In wake of Coronavirus threat, the health department has upgraded ventilators and maintained required stock of medicines and masks to handle any emergency. So far no Coronavirus positive patient has been reported in the State, however the health authorities are on toes to keep all medical supplies and equipment in required quantity.

The authorities at Hamidia and other government hospitals are abiding by the medical protocol and the guidelines to handle any emergency.

Testing of samples of Corona suspects has begun at AIIMS and National Tribal Health Research Centre (NTHRC), Jabalpur. Thus the test samples would no longer be sent to Pune Virology lab and tested in these medical facilities, Medical Superintendent of Hamidia Hospital Dr AK Shrivastava said. Over 10000 air passengers have been screened in the state so far at airports. Gandhi Medical College (GMC) dean Dr Aditya Agrawal met the administrative authorities of the Hamidia Hospital to review the preparations make to combat disease spread.

Shrivastava said Hamidia Hospital has set up 10-bedded isolation ward for COVID-19 suspects. “So far no suspect has been admitted to the ward. There are 10 beds reserved at isolation ward as per the instruction and guideline of health department for coronavirus patients. We have updated ventilators and stock of medicines to meet any emergency. There is no shortage of anything and we are all prepared. Doctors have been deployed to closely monitor patients showing symptoms similar to COVID-19. They have been asked to dispel any fear regarding the disease,” informed Shrivastava.