Mumbai's Western Line Rail Services Disrupted As Borivali-Bound Train Uncouples

FPJ

A local train uncoupled on Sunday morning near Marine Lines station of Western Railways in the Mumbai Central division.

"A Borivali-bound slow train experienced a coupler malfunction, causing three coaches from the rear end to uncouple from the rest of the train," said an official. "Fortunately, no passengers were harmed during the incident, as reported by a Western Railway official" he said.

Delays of up to 20 minutes

According to the Western Railway, the incident occurred around 11:02 am when the train departed from Churchgate station on its route to Borivali. Due to this problem, train services were disrupted, leading to delays of up to 20 minutes. However, it's worth noting that this delay wasn't solely attributed to the uncoupling incident; an ongoing block for the 6th line was also a contributing factor, according to sources.

"The third coach from the rear end of the suburban local train uncoupled while entering Marine Lines station. Passengers were safely detrained, and the affected train was taken out of service. Subsequently, down slow local trains were diverted to the down fast line. Railway officials promptly responded to the scene, coupled the detached coaches, and the train departed for repairs at around 1:11 pm. After resolving the issue and clearing the route, down local trains resumed their normal operations" said an official of the Western Railway.

Passengeres voice frustrations

However, passengers voiced their concerns and frustrations, criticising the Mumbai Division's performance in terms of operations and maintenance. On social media platforms, commuters expressed worries about safety and maintenance, emphasising the potential consequences of any accidents.

According to sources, the incident is believed to have been caused by a problem with the coupler, the device that connects the coaches.

"This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of regular maintenance and safety measures in the operation of Mumbai's suburban train services," said a passenger activist.