Mumbai's Weather To See Relief From Heatwave As Temperatures Set To Drop

Mumbai: Following three consecutive days of scorching temperatures, Mumbai is finally anticipated to experience a slight reprieve as the mercury is expected to dip. Despite Wednesday's recorded temperatures of 34.0 degrees Celsius at Colaba and 34.7 degrees Celsius at Santacruz, residents endured conditions akin to a heatwave, largely attributed to the city's pervasive humidity. However, offering some solace, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has downgraded its heatwave alert and instead issued a yellow alert for 'hot and humid conditions' across Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts until Friday.

IMD's Forecast: Expect Relief From Mumbai's Sweltering Heat

Despite the persisting heat, IMD forecasts hint at isolated pockets within Mumbai and Thane witnessing relief in the form of light rainfall or thundershowers towards the evening. This prediction follows Tuesday's record-breaking temperatures, with Mumbai marking its hottest April day in a decade at 39.7 degrees Celsius. The night did not bring respite either, with Santacruz recording a minimum temperature of 28.1 degrees Celsius, a significant 3.6 degrees above the normal mark.

Sunil Kamble, Chief of IMD, reassures, "Temperatures are expected to decline, settling within the range of 33 to 35 degrees Celsius on Thursday, providing much-needed relief from the prevailing heatwave. A western disturbance approaching the region will contribute to this cooldown. While we have issued a yellow forecast for hot and humid conditions, temperatures are projected to be considerably lower, maintaining within the aforementioned range."

Meteorological Factors Behind Heightened Heat Perception

Meteorologists attribute the heightened perception of heat to the prevalent hot and humid conditions, accentuated despite recorded temperatures hovering around 34 degrees Celsius. Mumbai's current weather patterns are attributed to a cyclonic circulation over Central Maharashtra, drawing in easterly winds and contributing to both daytime and nighttime warmth.



The IMD has issued a yellow alert for 11 districts slated for April 18. On Friday, April 19, the alert extends to 13 districts.