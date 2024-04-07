Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Respite From Heat In Coming Days; Mercury To Hover Around 29°C | REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Mumbai: The city woke up to another day of delightful weather on Sunday, with clear skies and gentle breezes in line with the forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The city and its suburbs are anticipated to witness sunny weather conditions throughout the day.

Today's Weather Details

The minimum temperature in Mumbai stands at 25°C today, with a peak expected temperature of 37°C. The mercury is likely to settle at a high of approximately 29°C. Winds are maintaining a steady pace of 7.4 km/h, blowing in the north-northwesterly direction. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and is predicted to set around 06:54 PM.

Weather Predictions For Coming Days

Looking ahead, the weather forecast for Mumbai indicates a minimum temperature of 25°C on Monday, followed by 24°C on Tuesday. This week is expected to bring relief from the previous week's heatwaves, with temperatures ranging between 22-23°C for the minimum and 32-33°C for the maximum.

A notable drop in temperatures is anticipated, with a sharp 3-4 degree decrease expected by tomorrow. Despite Sunday's lingering warmth, the week promises pleasant weather conditions ahead.

Air Quality Index (AQI) for Today

As for the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai, it currently stands at 104, falling under the 'Moderate' category. SAFAR-India recommends AQI values between zero and 50 as 'good', while those between 50 and 100 are considered 'satisfactory'. However, caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200, categorised as 'moderate'.