Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies Today; Pre-Monsoon Showers To Bring Respite From Heat In Coming Days

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Partly Cloudy Skies, Mercury To Dip Marginally This Week |

Mumbai: The day started with clear skies and a gentle breeze, creating a serene ambience across the city on Thursday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), this clear weather was expected to persist throughout the day, across both Mumbai and its suburban areas.

Today's Weather Update

The day's temperature forecast indicated a minimum of 23 degrees Celsius, with a maximum reaching up to 33 degrees Celsius. The temperature was anticipated to remain relatively stable around 27 degrees Celsius.

Wind patterns were predicted to be from the east-southeasterly direction, with speeds around 9.3 km/h. The sun was scheduled to rise at 06:30 AM and set at 06:53 PM.

Respite From Heat In Coming Days

Looking ahead, the seven-day weather outlook suggested a gradual decrease in minimum temperatures. Friday was projected to see temperatures around 24 degrees Celsius, followed by 25 degrees Celsius on both Saturday and Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday were expected to maintain temperatures around 23 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the weekend would bring relief from the heat, with Dadar and South Mumbai experiencing maximum temperatures around 33°C.

Rains Likely To Bring Relief

Pre-monsoon showers were anticipated in Maharashtra soon, with interior regions of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) likely to experience thunderstorms and light rain from April 8-10. However, coastal areas like Mumbai, Thane and Palghar were expected to have minimal chances of rainfall during this period, according to local weather reports. While humidity levels were nearing 100%, no signs of rain were evident on these dates, but a clearer picture was expected in the coming days.

Moreover, according to local weather reports, Maharashtra was forecasted to receive a good amount of rainfall next week, particularly in regions like Marathwada and Vidarbha, where thunderstorms were anticipated. This rainfall was expected to provide respite from the prevailing heat in central India.

AQI Falls In Satisfactory Category

In terms of air quality, Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles stood at 87, falling within the 'Satisfactory' category. SAFAR-India's recommendations label AQI values between zero and 50 as 'good', while readings between 50 and 100 are considered 'satisfactory'. However, caution is advised for AQI levels ranging from 100 to 200, classified as 'moderate'.