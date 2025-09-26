Mumbai’s Sarvajanik Ganpati Mandals To Donate For Flood-Affected Farmers In Maharashtra | Photo Credit: Unsplash

The sarvajanik (public) Ganpati mandals from Mumbai will donate funds and needy items, including food grains, clothes and school aid to students, to the farmers of the interiors of Maharashtra affected by flash floods. The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganpati Samanvay Samiti has 3000 big Ganpati mandals and 4000 small mandals. The Samiti informed its members on Friday to donate through the Chief Minister’s relief fund.

Samiti’s president Naresh Dahibavkar said, “The main objective is to help the affected farmers’ families to resettle their homes. Items needed to set up the kitchens and required items for children are important. The farmers are devastated, and it is our social responsibility to help them get back to life.”

Over 31 districts in Maharashtra have been severely affected by continuous heavy rains and flooding. The extensive crop losses have been reported, adding burden to farmers who were already struggling to recover from previous agricultural challenges. To provide immediate relief, the state government has allocated Rs 2,215 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund. While Ministers, MPs, and MLAs from the NCP and Shiv Sena have decided to donate their one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting urgent financial assistance to support flood-affected people in the state.