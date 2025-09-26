 Mumbai’s Sarvajanik Ganpati Mandals To Donate For Flood-Affected Farmers In Maharashtra
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai’s Sarvajanik Ganpati Mandals To Donate For Flood-Affected Farmers In Maharashtra

Mumbai’s Sarvajanik Ganpati Mandals To Donate For Flood-Affected Farmers In Maharashtra

Samiti’s president Naresh Dahibavkar said, “The main objective is to help the affected farmers’ families to resettle their homes. Items needed to set up the kitchens and required items for children are important. The farmers are devastated, and it is our social responsibility to help them get back to life.”

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 07:29 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai’s Sarvajanik Ganpati Mandals To Donate For Flood-Affected Farmers In Maharashtra | Photo Credit: Unsplash

The sarvajanik (public) Ganpati mandals from Mumbai will donate funds and needy items, including food grains, clothes and school aid to students, to the farmers of the interiors of Maharashtra affected by flash floods. The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganpati Samanvay Samiti has 3000 big Ganpati mandals and 4000 small mandals. The Samiti informed its members on Friday to donate through the Chief Minister’s relief fund.

Samiti’s president Naresh Dahibavkar said, “The main objective is to help the affected farmers’ families to resettle their homes. Items needed to set up the kitchens and required items for children are important. The farmers are devastated, and it is our social responsibility to help them get back to life.”

Over 31 districts in Maharashtra have been severely affected by continuous heavy rains and flooding. The extensive crop losses have been reported, adding burden to farmers who were already struggling to recover from previous agricultural challenges. To provide immediate relief, the state government has allocated Rs 2,215 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund. While Ministers, MPs, and MLAs from the NCP and Shiv Sena have decided to donate their one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Activists Blame Police Inaction For Community Dog Barfi’s Death In Mira Road, Seek...
article-image

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting urgent financial assistance to support flood-affected people in the state.

FPJ Shorts
Centre Approves Appointment Of 24 Judges To Allahabad High Court
Centre Approves Appointment Of 24 Judges To Allahabad High Court
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches Mega 'Highway Cleanliness Drive' On Sept 28 Under 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Campaign
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches Mega 'Highway Cleanliness Drive' On Sept 28 Under 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Campaign
Calcutta High Court Grants Conditional Bail To Ex-Education Minister Partha Chattopadhyay In Job Scam Case
Calcutta High Court Grants Conditional Bail To Ex-Education Minister Partha Chattopadhyay In Job Scam Case
'If Pakistan Gets Abhishek Bachchan Out Early...': Shoaib Akhtar's Brain-Fade Moment Goes Viral Over Abhishek Sharma's Name Mix-Up Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video
'If Pakistan Gets Abhishek Bachchan Out Early...': Shoaib Akhtar's Brain-Fade Moment Goes Viral Over Abhishek Sharma's Name Mix-Up Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai Police Seek 177 New Posts For Dedicated Traffic Wing Ahead Of Airport Opening

Navi Mumbai Police Seek 177 New Posts For Dedicated Traffic Wing Ahead Of Airport Opening

Navi Mumbai News: Nexus Seawoods Mall To Host ‘The Jungle Tales’ Family Attraction From Sept 25...

Navi Mumbai News: Nexus Seawoods Mall To Host ‘The Jungle Tales’ Family Attraction From Sept 25...

Panvel Crime News: Man Allegedly Kills Brother Over Family Dispute, Arrested Within An Hour

Panvel Crime News: Man Allegedly Kills Brother Over Family Dispute, Arrested Within An Hour

Mumbai News: BMC To Conduct Environmental Assessment Of Mulund Landfill For Future Development

Mumbai News: BMC To Conduct Environmental Assessment Of Mulund Landfill For Future Development

Mumbai News: Over 50 Senior Medical Posts In BMC Colleges Set To Vacate; BJP Leaders Demand...

Mumbai News: Over 50 Senior Medical Posts In BMC Colleges Set To Vacate; BJP Leaders Demand...