Mumbai's iconic Taj Hotel reopens with a slew of precautionary measures amid COVID-19 outbreak

As the novel coronavirus hit India, alongside many other businesses, hotels were shut across the country. Over the months, various state governments, as well as the centre has undertaken steps to restory normalcy. And on Wednesday, Mumbai's iconic Taj hotel re-opened its doors with a slew of precautionary measures in place.

"We are delighted to welcome you back with a renewed spirit of Tajness. We have missed your warm presence and look forward to having you with us! It's time to be together again," the hotel group tweeted on Wednesday evening.