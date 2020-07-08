Mumbai's iconic Taj Hotel reopens with a slew of precautionary measures amid COVID-19 outbreak

As the novel coronavirus hit India, alongside many other businesses, hotels were shut across the country. Over the months, various state governments, as well as the centre has undertaken steps to restory normalcy. And on Wednesday, Mumbai's iconic Taj hotel re-opened its doors with a slew of precautionary measures in place.
"We are delighted to welcome you back with a renewed spirit of Tajness. We have missed your warm presence and look forward to having you with us! It's time to be together again," the hotel group tweeted on Wednesday evening.
CNBC TV18 also shared photos of the precautionary measures that have been taken ahead of the re-opening. Going by these photos, every effort seems to have been taken to ensure social distancing protocols are maintained. There are markings on the floor, and disinfectant mats that will clean the bottom of yours shoes.
Thermal checks are being conducted before people are allowed to enter, and places such as the guest desks have been screened with protective glass shields. Devices have also been placed to ensure disinfection. Additionally, amenities such as gloves, masks, wipes and hand sanitisers are made available for all guests.
Two days ago, the Maharashtra government had permitted hotels, lodges and guest houses to restart operations with 33% capacity from Wednesday under Mission Begin Again. The government has laid down Standard Operating Procedures and Protocols, whereby these businesses will adopt contactless modes of payment like QR codes and e-wallets, for both check-ins and check-outs and limit the number of guests using elevators.
Going by the hotel's social media posts, restaurants and salons and other businesses on the premises have also reopened.
