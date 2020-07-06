Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Hotels, guesthouses & lodges to operate at 33% capacity from July 8

A day after an interactive meeting between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and various associations, the Maharashtra government on Monday relaxed lockdown norms under Mission Begin Again, allowing hotels, guesthouses and lodges outside containment zones to reopen at 33 per cent capacity, from July 8.

The government has laid down Standard Operating Procedures and Protocols, whereby these businesses will adopt contactless modes of payment like QR codes and e-wallets, for both check-ins and check-outs and limit the number of guests using elevators.

Further, restaurants will provide e-menus to guests and use disposable paper napkins. Only asymptomatic guests will be allowed in these establishments and those without masks will not be allowed to enter. Guests will have to compulsorily use the Aarogya Setu app and they will be strongly encouraged to minimise the use of housekeeping services.

Further, proper crowd management will have to be ensured in hotels and on their premises like parking lots. Specific markings will have to be made to manage the queue and seating arrangements. The entrance will have a mandatory thermal screening provision while the reception and dining areas and other spaces should have glass partitions.

The permission has been granted on condition of these establishments adhering to social distancing norms and other protocols. Despite the opening of hotels, games, gymnasiums and other public rooms will remain closed. The ban on gatherings and congregations also stays. However, halls can be used at 33 per cent capacity or a maximum of 15 people. Rooms and service areas will also have to be sanitised each time a guest vacates a room.

The Hotels and Restaurants Association Western India President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli told The Free Press Journal, "Hotels have been presently allowed to operate at 33 per cent capacity on condition of additional arrangements that are meant to ensure customer safety.

"We are sure that we will be allowed to operate with additional capacity in the very near future. There are approximately 10,500 hotels in the state and the decision to allow them to re-open will bring a big respite to hoteliers whose businesses have remained shut for the past four months, with zero revenue.’’ He said the industry wishes to assure guests that they are in safe hands and has invited them to experience warm Indian hospitality once again.

As far as shopping malls are concerned, the government said, "These entities, if being used for quarantine facilities, will continue to be used so unless decided otherwise by the district or municipal administration. Similarly, part/ whole of the balance unused capacity (67%) can also be used for quarantine facility by the district/municipal administration."

Rules of engagement

* Hotels must adopt contactless processes like QR Code, Online forms, digital payments

* Mandatory thermal screening at entrance, reception table/space should have protective glass

* Appropriate personal protective gear to be provided to staff

* Number of guests in elevators to be restricted

Who can visit

* Only asymptomatic guests allowed

* A mask must be worn at all times inside the hotel

* Compulsory for guests to have Aarogya Setu app

* E-Menus, disposable paper napkins to be used

* Room service to be encouraged

* Restaurant facility only for resident guests

* Gaming arcade, children's play area, swimming pool, gymnasium in hotels to remain closed