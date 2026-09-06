Mumbai's Historic Laxmi Nivas Bungalow To Make Way For 110.6-Metre Luxury Tower | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai’s Laxmi Nivas, a seafacing bungalow on Nepean Sea Road that reportedly sheltered some of the most prominent underground leaders of the Quit India Movement, is set to disappear from the city’s skyline — to make way for a 110.6-metre residential tower.

Property set for redevelopment

The Rs 276-crore property, whose past is intertwined with the freedom movement, is proposed to be redeveloped into a 21-upper-floor residential structure, marking a striking transition from a bungalow that once offered secrecy to a tower designed for luxury living.

Vageshwari Properties, which acquired the property from the Kapadia family for Rs 276 crore, is redeveloping it.

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Tower plans take shape

The historic bungalow on Malabar Hill, Laxmi Nivas, which is set to undergo vertical redevelopment, was a ground floor and two upper floors. After becoming dilapidated, it was demolished. The proposed project will have a total construction area of 14,428.98 sq mt on a 1,857.02 sq mt plot.

The proposed plan includes six floors largely dedicated to parking, along with multiple amenity and refuge floors, a garden and evacuation level, a fitness centre and swimming pool, besides residential floors.

The tower will have three lifts and two staircases on the 21st upper floor.

Legacy property changes hands

The Kapadia family had acquired the three-storey property from a Parsi family for around `1.20 lakh in 1917.

More than a century later, in Feb 2025, the legacy property changed hands for `276 crore.

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Coastal approvals considered

The redevelopment received a recommendation from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) from the coastal regulation zone perspective.

At its 201st meeting on August 11, the authority noted that the site falls in CRZ-II.

The MCZMA observed that reconstruction of an authorised building in a CRZ-II area is permissible under the CRZ Notification, 2019, provided there is no change in land use and the project complies with applicable town and country planning regulations and FSI norms.

Museum proposed on site

The developer has also proposed a separate ground-plus-one-floor museum on the property.

According to the proposal, the museum will not be used commercially and will be exclusively for private and personal use.

For a city where old bungalows have steadily given way to taller and glitzier structures.

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