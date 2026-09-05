Mumbai Metro Line 3 To Run Till Midnight During Ganeshotsav From September 14 To 25 For Devotee Convenience | AI

Mumbai: To make Ganeshotsav travel more convenient for devotees, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has extended the operating hours of Aqua Line (Mumbai Metro Line 3) till midnight starting from 14th September to 25th September 2026.

The last trains from both terminal stations that is Cuffe Parade and Aarey JVLR , which normally depart at 10:30 pm, will run till 12 midnight, giving devotees more time to visit pandals and return home comfortably and safely during Ganesh festival.

Last Trains From Cuffe Parade And Aarey JVLR Extended By 90 Minutes

The Aqua Line provides convenient connectivity to popular Ganesh mandals located near Siddhivinayak, Dadar, Worli, Mahalaxmi and Girgaon enabling devotees to reach some of Mumbai’s popular Ganeshotsav locations quickly while avoiding traffic congestion.

For the convenience and safety carrying Ganesh idols up to 18 inches (45 cm) in height will be permitted after following safety guidelines on the Aqua line Metro.

MMRC invites Mumbaikars to make the most of the extended Metro services and celebrate Ganeshotsav with joy, convenience and safety.

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