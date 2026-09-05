Navi Mumbai Dahi Handi 2026 Tragedy: 34-Year-Old Govinda Dies After Human Pyramid Collapses In Ghansoli

A Govinda team member succumbed to injuries after a human pyramid collapsed during a Dahi Handi event in Ghansoli | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, September 5, 2026: Rabale police have registered an accidental death report after a 34-year-old Govinda died following the collapse of a human pyramid during a Dahi Handi celebration in Ghansoli on Saturday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Swapnil Sadanand Navar, a resident of Koliwada in Ghansoli village.

Human Pyramid Collapses During Event

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8.30 pm during a Dahi Handi event organised by the Devidas Saugule Dahi Handi Mandal. Navar was part of a Govinda team from Ghansoli that was forming a human pyramid when the structure collapsed.

Navar sustained injuries and was immediately rushed to a hospital. However, doctors declared him dead.

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Police Probe Underway

“An accidental death report has been registered at Rabale police station and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances of the incident,” said Police Inspector Balakrishna Sawant.

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