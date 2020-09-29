Mumbai’s Covid-19 cases cross 2-lakh mark

Mumbai: Mumbai’s Covid-19 cases crossed the 2-lakh mark on Monday, with 2,055 new cases and 40 deaths, increasing the total count to 2,00,775, with 8,831 fatalities. First one lakh cases were reported in 126 days, while it took only 73 days to cross the 2-lakh mark. The recovery rate has now increased to 82 per cent.

Maharashtra witnessed 34 per cent and 52 percent drop in the number of corona cases and deaths on Monday respectively. The state has reported 11,921 new infections and 180 covid-19 deaths in the last 24-hours, increasing the total count to 13,51,153, with 35,751 fatalities so far. The recovery rate of Maharashtra has increased to 78 per cent, with 19,932 covid-19 patients being recovered, increasing the tally to 10,49,947 till now.

Of the 180 deaths, 98 are from the last 48 hours and 45 are from last week, while the rest 37 deaths are from the period before last week. Of the total deaths, 67 were in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, followed by 35 in Pune, 19 each in Kolhapur and Nagpur, 15 in Akola, 10 in Aurangabad, eight in Nashik and seven in Latur.

Maharashtra has recorded 547,978 cases in September till date, the highest total of any of the months since the first case was reported in March. In August, 371,238 cases were detected, while in July, June, May, April and March, total cases were 247,392; 102,172; 57,157; 10,196 and 302.

The surge in cases has led to a rise in the average number of cases a day. In the past 27 days, the average number of cases a day has jumped up to 20,295, compared to 11,975 cases a day in August and in July, it was only 7,980 cases per day.

So far, a total of 61.06 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 20.69 per cent were positive. There are 18.75 lakh, people, in-home quarantine and over 34,547 in institutional quarantine.