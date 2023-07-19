Mumbai's Catchment Areas Await Adequate Rainfall: Water Stock at 37%, Enough for 111 Days | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Catchment areas of lakes that supply water to Mumbai are yet to receive much rainfall, despite the heavy downpour over the past 36 hours. At present, the city has around 37% of the water stock, sufficient for 111 days.

As per data received from the BMC, the lakes’ water stock increased by 18,000 million litres (ML) in 24 hours (from Tuesday 6am to Wednesday 6am). The city requires 14.47 lakh ML of water in all the lakes to be sufficient for the whole year. Last year the lakes had 86.67% water stock on July 19.

Tulsi Lake has 84% water stock

The lakes supplying water to the city are located on the outskirts of Mumbai and neighbouring districts such as Thane, Bhiwandi, and Nashik. Tulsi Lake, located in the city, has 84% water stock. However, it is the smallest lake and contributes only 18 ML of water to the daily supply.

(Figures in million litres)

Year....current stock...percentage

2023: 5,35,116....36.97

2022: 12,54,377....86.67

2021: 4,15,175....28.68

Lakes: Current useful content

Upper Vaitarna: 29,989

Modak Sagar: 77,342

Tansa: 98,753

Middle Vaitarna: 95,971

Bhatsa: 2,10,972

Vehar: 15,268

Tulsi: 6,822

