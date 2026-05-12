Mumbai’s BMC Yet To Suspend Officer Accused Of Sexual Harassment Despite FIR & POSH Probe | file pic

Mumbai: Six days after an FIR was registered against a 55-year-old administrative officer posted at the Municipal Commissioner’s office for alleged sexual harassment of a 30- year-old female employee, the BMC is yet to suspend the accused officer.

The accused, identified as Irfan Pathan, was transferred from the Municipal Commissioner’s office to the environment department immediately after the complaint surfaced. However, civic officials said stricter action, including suspension, can only be taken after the report of the POSH committee.

The Azad Maidan police said that since the offence registered against Pathan carries punishment of less than seven years, he was served a notice and released.

“Since the offence carries punishment of less than seven years, a notice was served to the accused and he was released. He could be arrested later if directed by the court,” said an officer from Azad Maidan police station.

Meanwhile, the BMC’s POSH committee – technically known as the Internal Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013 – has started its inquiry into the matter and has begun questioning eyewitnesses. Officials said the victim did not directly approach the BMC’s POSH committee and had instead lodged an FIR with the police.

“We started the inquiry after the Savitribai Phule Women’s Resource Centre’s Internal Complaints Committee referred the matter to us. The police should have arrested Pathan by now as it is a sexual harassment case. In terms of suspension, it is the administration’s decision,” a committee official said.

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A senior civic official said Pathan remains “absconding” as per the administration’s information. Another civic official, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed there were discussions within the BMC headquarters that Pathan had been admitted to Nair Hospital allegedly to evade arrest.

According to the FIR registered on May 5, the complainant, who joined BMC service on compassionate grounds a few months ago, accused Pathan of harassment, inappropriate behaviour, workplace misconduct and stalking outside the office. She also alleged that he sent her letters and unwanted messages and issued memos against her without valid reason.

Officials at the BMC headquarters claimed that several employees had earlier faced difficulties because of Pathan’s behaviour and said immediate action was necessary to prevent harassment of more employees, especially women.

BJP MLC Chitra Wagh, who raised the matter with Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and Mayor Ritu Tawde, said the accused should not only be arrested and suspended but also dismissed from service.