Thane Police Arrest Former TMC Official Mahesh Aher In Sexual Assault Case After 17-Day Manhunt | X

Thane: In a significant breakthrough, Thane Police have arrested Mahesh Aher, a controversial former official of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), in connection with a sexual assault case. Aher, who had been evading authorities for 17 days, was apprehended in Kolhapur and presented before a court on Friday.

The Allegations and Arrest

The case against Aher stems from a complaint filed by a female clerk working at the Municipal Corporation. According to the victim's statement filed at the Kasarvadavali Police Station, Aher allegedly took her to Nashik under the pretext of visiting a local spiritual figure, Ashok Kharat.

The complainant alleges that:

She was administered a sedative-laced cold drink that caused her to lose consciousness.

While incapacitated, she was subjected to sexual assault.

The incident was linked to Aher’s association with Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman from Nashik.

Following the registration of the First Information Report (FIR) on April 20, Aher went into hiding. Acting on a tip-off, the Local Crime Branch traced him to a lodge in Kolhapur, where he was taken into custody.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Court Proceedings and Ongoing Investigation

The court has remanded Mahesh Aher to police custody for four days, effective until May 11, to allow for further interrogation.

Police investigators are currently focusing on several key aspects of the case:

The Source of Sedatives: Identifying who provided the intoxicating drugs used during the alleged crime.

Read Also ED Questions Pratibha Chakankar For Over 8 Hours In Money Laundering Probe Linked To Ashok Kharat

Wider Scope of Misconduct: Authorities are investigating whether other women have been defrauded or victimized through similar methods.

The "Nashik Connection": Examining the deeper ties between Aher and the spiritual figure Ashok Kharat to determine if there is an organized pattern of exploitation.

The investigation remains active as police look to gather more evidence regarding the extent of the accused's activities.