Nashik: ED Finds Gold, Silver And US Dollars In Ashok Kharat Couple’s Locker, Probe Into Benami Assets Intensifies | Sourced

Nashik: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now intensified its probe into the alleged benami assets of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat. During a search of a bank locker jointly held by Kharat and his wife, Kalpana Kharat, officials reportedly discovered a huge cache of gold, silver and US dollars. The agency has now begun investigating the source of these valuables.



Kharat, who is accused of sexually exploiting women devotees and cheating followers while amassing benami wealth, is facing mounting legal troubles. During a raid on a locker in a bank located in the Mumbai Naka area, the ED allegedly recovered gold worth ₹1.10 crore, silver worth ₹1.89 lakh, and 5,500 US dollars in cash (approximately ₹5.17 lakh).

Read Also Nashik TCS Case: AIMIM Corporator Mateen Patel Accused Of Sheltering Nida Khan



60 benami bank accounts

Investigators have also found that Kharat had allegedly opened nearly 60 benami bank accounts in the names of his followers. All these accounts were linked to Kharat’s mobile number, while he himself was listed as the nominee for every account.



The ED probe has revealed suspicious transactions exceeding ₹70 crore through these accounts, with all operations allegedly controlled by Kharat. During the investigation, officials also seized large amounts of cash, a Mercedes-Benz valued at around ₹80 lakh, and documents related to nearly 90 properties.