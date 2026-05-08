Nashik TCS Case: AIMIM Corporator Mateen Patel Accused Of Sheltering Nida Khan | Facebook

Police investigation into the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) sexual harassment and religious conversion case has revealed that AIMIM corporator Mateen Patel allegedly helped alleged mastermind Nida Khan by providing her shelter in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Nashik Police have issued a notice to Patel and also seized his mobile phone as part of the investigation.

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According to sources, Khan, who had been absconding for several days, had been staying in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the last five days. After coming in contact with Patel, she reportedly decided to shift there along with her family. Patel had purchased a new flat in the Kausar Park area of Naregaon nearly two months ago, where Khan was allegedly accommodated.

Police have now named Patel as a co-accused for allegedly providing shelter to Khan, who is already facing charges related to rape, illegal religious conversion, and atrocities. A case has been registered against Patel in Nashik under Section 249 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat on Friday targeted former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel and alleged that Khan had received support from AIMIM leaders while she was on the run and demanded criminal action and inquiry against the party leader.

He demanded that AIMIM leaders must be charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and that he would meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in this regard.