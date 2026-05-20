Mumbai–Pune Expressway Accident: 2 Dead, 1 Injured After Car Crashes Into Railing In Maval Taluka - Disturbing Visual Surfaces

Mumbai: A horrific accident took place on the Mumbai-Pune expressway, which has claimed two lives, while one is seriously injured. A speeding Skoda car travelling from Mumbai towards Pune reportedly lost control and crashed violently into the iron safety railing on the highway.

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Disturbing visuals shared by The News Minute showed the iron railing piercing through the front windshield of the car, while the sunroof was also seen damaged, showing the impact of the crash. People were seen gathered around the accident site. The black Skoda car had an MH 12 number plate, which belongs to the Pune RTO.

Officials from the fire department and highway authorities reached the spot soon after the incident. According to the report, two people died on the spot, while the third injured person was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.