Palghar Road Accident: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, Among Other Maha Leaders Express Grief Over Fatal Crash That Killed 13

Palghar: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, among other leaders, on Tuesday expressed grief over the horrific accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in which at least 13 people were killed and 20 others injured after a speeding container truck rammed into a vehicle carrying members of a wedding party.

Taking to her official handle on X, the Mumbai Mayor said that the accident is 'extremely heartbreaking' and prayed for strength for the bereaved families and speedy recovery for the injured.

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Calling the accident 'extremely tragic,' BJP MLA Ameet Satam paid his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, while praying for the quick recovery of those injured. "May God grant strength to their grieving families to bear this boundless sorrow during this difficult time." Deputy CM Eknath Shinde also offered his heartfelt condolences to all those who lost their lives in this incident.

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Earlier today, Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik also visited and met the injured at the hospital. The Maharashtra government has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased, along with full medical support for the injured.

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The accident occurred on Tuesday, when a container truck travelling from Gujarat towards Mumbai allegedly lost control and collided violently with the Eicher vehicle. The impact of the collision was so severe that both vehicles overturned.

Soon after receiving information about the accident, local police personnel and emergency rescue teams rushed to the spot. The victims, who were part of a wedding procession, had reportedly left Bapu village in Dahanu and were travelling towards Dhanivari for the ceremony when the accident took place.

The wreckage caused major traffic congestion stretching several kilometres along the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. Traffic movement was gradually restored after highway police used cranes to remove the damaged vehicles from the road.

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