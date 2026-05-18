Palghar Truck Crash: 13 Killed, Several Injured As Wedding Vehicle Rams Container On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway |

Palghar: A tragic road accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway near Dhaniwari village in Palghar district claimed the lives of 13 people on Sunday evening, while several others sustained serious injuries.



According to preliminary information, the accident occurred at around 4:00 PM when an Eicher tempo carrying nearly 30 to 40 passengers travelling for an engagement ceremony allegedly entered the wrong side of the Mumbai-Gujarat lane.

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As the vehicle approached Dhaniwari village, a trailer coming from the opposite direction reportedly lost control. The container attached to the trailer crashed heavily into the left side of the tempo, causing massive damage to the vehicle. A motorcycle passing through the area was also caught in the collision.



Emergency response teams, local police, and district administration officials immediately rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. Fourteen injured passengers were shifted to Vedantaa Hospital in Dahanu for intensive treatment, while several others were admitted to Kasa Sub-District Hospital.





The deceased have been identified as Suresh Ratna Lakhat, Pandu Ganpat Lakhat, Kalu Govind Lakhat, Sunil Arjun Dandekar, Chima Govind Kurhada, Namita Vitthal Dandekar, Sarika Santosh Lakhat, Ayush Sitaram Lakhat, Sagar Namdev Shende, Vandana Shivram Valvi, Saloni Shivram Valvi, Ajay Ahadi, and Riyanshi Santosh Lakhat.



Officials stated that traffic movement on the highway was temporarily affected following the accident, though authorities later worked to restore normal flow.



The Palghar District Administration said that the exact cause of the collision is under investigation and further updates regarding the injured and the probe will be shared periodically. Relatives seeking information have been requested to contact Dr. Sachin Waghmare on 9421485504.

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