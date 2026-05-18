WATCH: Maha Minister Nitesh Rane Takes Mumbai Metro 3 To Reach Churchgate, Walks To Mantralaya Amid PM Modi's Fuel-Saving Push |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane on May 18 travelled by Mumbai Metro 3 to reach Churchgate amid PM Modi's appeal to save fuel amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. With this, Rane has also joined several other Maharashtra leaders, including CM Fadnavis, to opt for public transport after the PM's appeal.

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Visuals shared by IANS showed Rane boarding the Aqua Line along with his security personnel and police from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport T1 station. After getting off at Churchgate station, he even walked to his office at Mantralaya.

Today at Mantralaya, the Maharashtra minister held a meeting regarding the Burondi Fishermen Jetty in Dapoli taluka of Ratnagiri district. Along with this, issues faced by fishermen affected by the Nhava-Sheva-Shivdi Sea Bridge Project were also addressed. In addition to this, the minister reviewed the applications received under the "Dharati Aabha Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA)" scheme, along with the allocation of funds for various components.

Coming to PM Modi's appeal, the Prime Minister on May 10 appealed to people to increasingly make use of public transport systems, including metro services, and adopt environmentally responsible practices to reduce pressure on fuel consumption and foreign exchange outflows.

Meanwhile, in recent times, several leaders have made use of public and economic modes of transport. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis was seen travelling on a bike and later choosing economy-class travel on an IndiGo flight, while Deputy CM Eknath Shinde opted for an electric vehicle. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and BJP Maharashtra Vice President Keshav Upadhye were seen travelling by Mumbai Metro 3, while BJP leader Sanjay Upadhyay travelled by train during his journey to Chiplun. Union Minister Piyush Goyal was also seen taking an auto ride to travel across Mumbai.

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