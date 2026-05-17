Piyush Goyal Takes Auto Ride In Mumbai After PM Modi's Appeal To Save Fuel & Use Public Transport - VIDEO

Mumbai: Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal was spotted travelling in an auto rickshaw in Mumbai following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to conserve fuel and make use of public transport amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Taking to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter), the Union Minister & Noth Mumbai shared a video of him using an auto rickshaw as she was travelling to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali.

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After visiting the Hospital, he also in an auto rickshaw. The union minister visited the hospital to review the ongoing work to further strengthen modern equipment and advanced medical facilities for cancer and dialysis patients. Providing better, accessible, and quality health services to the people of North Mumbai is our topmost priority.

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While speaking to reporters about the hospital, he said, "The Shatabdi Hospital stands today as the most prominent hospital in our region. Continuous efforts are being made to further enhance the services provided here and to ensure that the public receives high-quality healthcare... The doctors and staff here are working with immense sensitivity and dedication... Our objective is to ensure that anyone across North Mumbai requiring dialysis can access dialysis services here completely free of cost."

Apart from the hospital visit, Goyal also participated in the 'Jan Samvad' programme organised at the Lok Kalyan Office in North Mumbai, where he interacted with residents, heard their grievances and suggestions, and directed officials to take prompt action. Moreover, he also inspected desilting and drain-cleaning works near Dahankarvadi Bridge and the Laljipada Sewage Treatment Plant ahead of the monsoon, instructing authorities to complete the work on time to prevent waterlogging issues.

The minister further reviewed the progress of the under-construction skill development centres at Thakur Village and Dahisar Check Naka. Later in the evening, he attended the Shani Jayanti celebrations in Kandivali.

Political Leaders Make Use Of Public Transport

Apart from Goyal, several political leaders have recently opted for public and economic modes. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis was seen travelling on a bike and later choosing economy-class travel on an IndiGo flight, while Deputy CM Eknath Shinde opted for an electric vehicle. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and BJP Maharashtra Vice President Keshav Upadhye were seen travelling by Mumbai Metro 3, while BJP leader Sanjay Upadhyay travelled by train during his journey to Chiplun.

PM Modi's Appeal to Citizens

On May 10, the Prime Minister appealed to people to increasingly use public transport systems, including metro services, and adopt environmentally responsible practices to reduce pressure on fuel consumption and foreign exchange outflows.

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